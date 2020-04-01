Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is encouraging communities to maintain strong, social connections at a distance as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the province.
During her daily update Wednesday, Dr. Henry confirmed there are 53 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total up to 1,066 province-wide.
Of that, 114 are in the Interior Health region.
One person has died in the last 24 hours.
However, 606 people have made a full recovery.
"We seem to be holding our own, but without a doubt, we will get through this … no matter what happens. But we do have a few more weeks to go," she said, adding the province hopes to keep the strict social distancing measures in place for "as short of time as possible."
"The more committed we are right now, the less those outside of healthcare will need to do later," she said.
Health minister Adrian Dix said the province has seen a decline in other healthcare demands, with fewer emergency room visits and less calls for ambulances.
"This is the time we have to be 100% in," he said.