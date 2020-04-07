The Okanagan Correctional Centre was operating well under capacity as of April 2, the day it was revealed an inmate had tested positive for COVID-19.
Data released Tuesday by BC Corrections shows the 378-cell jail had 265 inmates as of last week, 91 of them serving sentences, 171 on remand while awaiting future court dates, and three on immigration holds.
In the month prior to April 2, three OCC inmates were granted early release to finish their sentences in the community, while one was granted early release from an intermittent sentence.
A total of eight inmates from all 10 provincial jails were released early during that period, while 87 more were excused from their intermittent sentences.
There were a total of 1,805 people in custody in B.C. jails as of April 2.