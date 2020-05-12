Local barber Jimmy Slimz is speaking out on behalf of an industry group that’s calling for clarity from the provincial government on what exactly will be required for haircutters to pick up their scissors again.
“Since the provincial government announced the phase two re-opening plan (that includes barbers) for mid-May, a movement of over 100 B.C. barbers (and growing) has formed, asking for clarity regarding standards of re-opening,” Slimz said in a press release on behalf of the group.
“Barbers are the canaries in the coalmine, and I’m not willing to put anyone at risk.”
Slimz notes the B.C. government deregulated barbers in 2003 and tossed them, along with all other cosmetology professionals, under a new regulator called the Western Canada Beauty Council.
“Barbers are professionals who have been left out of discussions regarding safe practices in the industry,” said Slimz.
“With the onset of the pandemic it has become clear that barbers must be at the table when it comes to standards and safe practices.”
Slimz said the barbers’ coalition is hosting a Zoom videoconference call today at 3 p.m. during which a panel of industry leaders and a WorkSafeBC representative will go over proposed guidelines that will hopefully match up with whatever is dictated by the B.C. government.
For more information, visit the BC Barber Coalition page on Facebook.