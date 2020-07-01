On Tuesday afternoon, several calls were received by RCMP relating to a German Shepherd that had been trapped in the Trout Creek canyon. High and fast waters would not allow the dog to return to safety. The dog was located below the KVR Trestle in Summerland and had made his way onto a rock ledge.
Summerland RCMP identified the dog having been in the creek for an extended period of time. A request was made for Penticton Search and Rescue (SAR) to assist in a high angle rescue. A team of SAR attended the scene, assisted by Summerland Fire and BC Ambulance.
A SAR member made her way down by rope to the anxious dog who was harnessed and returned up the cliff to safety and his very happy family. The dog appeared to be in good spirits, with no injuries.
There were concerns that some bystanders may have entered the water in an attempt to save the dog. This would have been extremely dangerous.
The RCMP thanks Penticton SAR crew as well as Summerland Fire and BC Ambulance for their dedication and reuniting this family member.