The City of Kelowna has laid off a total of 90 employees so far to tighten the municipality's financial belt in anticipation of a big hit in property tax revenue.
As well, 10 new city jobs, previously approved by council but not yet posted, have been cancelled.
And the hiring process for 40 other currently vacant positions has either been cancelled or postponed.
In Kelowna, the municipality has more than 800 full-time employees. Workforce adjustments taken so far include:
— 90 term, part-time, and student employees laid off
— 10 new positions approved for 2020 have been cancelled
— 40 other vacant positions either cancelled or on hold
— 10 full-time staff redeployed to other positions
— five staff have taken voluntary leave to care for children
Other measures include reducing base budgets for non-essential items, such as professional consulting, materials and supplies, and purchasing and contract services; reviewing capital projects to look at possible deferrals, scaling back expansion plans at Kelowna's airport.