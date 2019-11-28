Kirsten Odian has been appointed the new principal of Trout Creek Elementary School, effective Jan. 1.
She'll be leaving her current post as vice-principal of Giant's Head Elementary, which she's held since August 2017, the Okanagan Skaha School District said in a press release.
Odian spent 14 years as a teacher prior to that, including a stint at Trout Creek.
She has a master's degree in education from the University of Calgary.
Trout Creek's current principal Heather Rose, is moving on to an administrative position with the Okanagan Similkameen School District.
Odian will be replaced at Giant’s Head by Scott McIntosh, who has worked as a teacher in the district for the past six years
