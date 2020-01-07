Three more people have been appointed to a pair of committees that advise Penticton city council.
Brian Murphy, representing K’ul Group, and Nathan Little, representing the local branch of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association, are the newest members of the Economic Prosperity and Development Services Committee.
K’ul Group is the economic development arm of the Penticton Indian Band. Little works for Valley First and sits on the CHBA board in that capacity.
The other appointment was Deidre Riley to the Safety and Security Advisory Committee.
All three were confirmed at a Dec. 17 in camera meeting, the results of which were published in the agenda package for city council’s Tuesday meeting.
