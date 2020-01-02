Hackers monkeyed around with the District of Summerland’s online payment portal over the Christmas break.
Chief administrative officers Anthony Haddad said only the front page of the utility payment website – not the district’s main website – was affected.
“District IT staff rectified the issue efficiently, shortly after we were notified. No personal information was compromised,” Haddad said in an email.
The website accepts payments for things like utility bills and property taxes.
