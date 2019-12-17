An innocent bystander may be killed if criminals continue provoking police chases, a provincial court judge in Penticton said Tuesday.
Judge Michelle Daneliuk had strong words for Simon Kincolith Bell, 39, before sentencing him to four months’ imprisonment and a two-year driving prohibition, after he pleaded guilty to flight from police, breach of undertaking and driving while prohibited.
Court heard that on Dec. 18, 2018, RCMP were conducting surveillance on a home in Oliver on Island Road, when officers spotted who they believed to be Bell and a female passenger park at the property in a red truck, later discovered to be stolen.
RCMP followed the truck once it left the property, and when they tried to pull the driver over, he fled at a high rate of speed. At one point, he crossed a field to get to Highway 97.
In order to protect the public, RCMP called off their chase and the truck was later discovered abandoned at Gallagher Lake.
RCMP returned to the Oliver property with a search warrant and were able to obtain video surveillance, which identified Bell as the driver.
They were then able to track Bell by the GPS in his ankle bracelet, worn as a part of a bail condition for a previous conviction.
Court heard it wasn’t Bell’s first time fleeing police with two convictions on his record for the offence in previous years.
Bell’s first occurrence of flight from police took place in March 2017. He was sentenced in February 2018 to 60 days, and shortly after his release was arrested again under similar circumstances. He was sentenced on that file last week in Supreme Court to 12 months’ time served.
Court heard an addiction to methamphetamine caused Bell to become entrenched in crime, despite a positive upbringing and a wife and children at home.
Judge Michelle Daneliuk in her decision noted the ever-growing number of police chases in the South Okanagan.
“Failing to stop for police when required to do so creates an extremely dangerous situation for all members of the public, for police officers who are pursuing the individual in question and for the person who is in the motor vehicle who is being chased,” she said.
“This kind of behaviour is going to have to stop, because eventually it's going to end in tragedy and someone is going to get killed, and it's likely to be an innocent member of the public.”
