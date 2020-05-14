Summerland has released a tentative schedule for reopening some public amenities over the next two weeks.
The downtown skateboard park is slated to open today, followed Saturday by public washrooms at Peach Orchard Beach, Rotary Beach and Memorial Park.
On May 23, the Powell Beach Park gate, washrooms and tennis courts are scheduled to reopen, plus the pickleball courts and multi-use courts at Peach Orchard Campground
The campground itself is expected to open June 1.
Summerland’s beaches, trails, boat launch and casual use parks remain open as they have throughout the COVID-19 emergency.
Other district amenities, such as the arena, aquatic and fitness centre, playgrounds, spray park, basketball courts, volleyball courts and Giant’s Head Mountain park gate, remain closed, as well as organized sports and park rentals until enhanced protocols have been determined in partnership with various user groups and health officials.
“Summerland has many outdoor recreational spaces within its municipal boundaries, and we want the community to enjoy these amenities,” Mayor Toni Boot said in a press release Thursday.
“District staff continue to follow the directives of the B.C. public health officer and will be ensuring that all healthy and safety protocols as reopening progresses are in place. While we encourage residents to use our parks and trails, it is with the expectation that folks will continue to do their part in slowing the transmission of the coronavirus.”
The district says it will have bylaw enforcement staff monitoring the sites as they reopen to ensure people are following precautions.