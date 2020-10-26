Andrew Wilkinson announced Monday that he is stepping down as leader of the B.C. Liberal Party following a provincial election Saturday that delivered the NDP a majority government.
The NDP’s snap election earned the party 14 more seats than in 2017 and cost Wilkinson’s opposition Liberals 12, according to interim results.
“Leading the B.C. Liberals has been great honour, but now it’s time for me to make room for someone else to take over the role,” Wilkinson said in a short statement on Monday. “Today we begin the challenging and exciting process of rebuilding the party.”
Wilkinson said he would stay on as leader until a successor is chosen.
He then left the podium without taking any questions from the media.
But on Sunday, Wilkinson, 63, sent out a statement on Twitter saying he had spoken to NDP Leader John Horgan on the telephone and “congratulated him on his win. The people of B.C. have spoken.”
Although the election numbers are still preliminary, the B.C. Liberals are left with just 29 seats, the fewest seats they’ve held in the B.C. Legislature since the 1990s.
Wilkinson, who was re-elected Saturday as MLA for the riding of Vancouver-Quilchena in the city’s affluent west side, had served as B.C. Liberal leader since February 2018.
He had a previous stint as party president from 1998 to 2001.
In 2001, Liberal premier Gordon Campbell appointed Wilkinson as B.C.’s deputy minister responsible for intergovernmental relations. He later served as deputy minister for small business and economic development under Campbell.
Outside of politics, he has worked as a lawyer in Vancouver and was educated and licensed as a physician, working as a doctor in Campbell River, Lillooet and Dease Lake in the 1980s.