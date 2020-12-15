Penticton residents will receive the gift of extra recycling pickup during the holiday season.
This is the first of three consecutive weeks of curbside recycling pickup, which will run on the usual waste collection schedule. Recycling is ordinarily picked up every other week.
While the additional pickup is meant to help residents deal with extra holiday-related waste, toys, electronics, Christmas lights, ribbons, bows and foil wrap are not accepted in the curbside recycling program.
Another change for the holiday season in Penticton will see those who normally get Friday pickup see that shift to Saturday for Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 only.
That same shift to Saturday pickup will also be in effect for Keremeos, Summerland, Oliver and the rural areas of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen