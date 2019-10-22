Mounties say they dismantled a “significant” drug ring in Oliver earlier this month.
A home on the 7000 block of Highway 97 was raided by police on Oct. 9, with the bust turning up 1.5 ounces of cocaine, $5,000 cash and a loaded handgun.
“Four men, aged 34 to 60, located inside the residence were arrested and later released,” RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release Tuesday.
“All parties are well known to police and are believed to have played a significant role in the local drug trade.”
Police are still gathering evidence ahead of submitting a final charge recommendation to Crown counsel.
The names of those arrested have not been released pending their first court appearances.
