Trees are coming and going at a pair of parks in the region.
Eight stately Lombardy poplars that have graced the south end of Pioneer Park in Kaleden are showing their age, and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has determined they can’t be helped much longer.
Three of them are slated to be taken down and replaced next year. The other five will be pruned, but will likely have to be taken down too in coming years, according to the RDOS.
Meanwhile, upwards of 25 Siberian elm trees in Naramata’s Manitou Park are set to come down in the coming weeks.
The invasive species has been targeted in the past with select cutting, but more trees than normal are slated to be removed this winter to make way for a new accessible pathway and washrooms in the park.