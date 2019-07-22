Police say foul play is not suspected in connection with the death of a person whose remains were pulled Saturday from Okanagan Lake near the Penticton Marina breakwater.
“The investigation remains in its preliminary stages, however, criminality is not suspected in the individual’s sudden death at this time,” RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press release.
“The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the person’s death, and the Penticton RCMP continue to work together with the coroner in an effort to positively identify the remains.”
It therefore remains unclear if the body is that of Colin Palmer, a 41-year-old kayaker believed to have gone missing while paddling on the lake July 13 near Sunoka Beach.
