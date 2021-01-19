The Penticton Museum & Archives and its Hands-on-Heritage Lab are hosting a new interactive exhibit from the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum.
Ace Academy is a digital interactive experience where visitors can fly a realistic rendering of a Sopwith biplane by simply moving their bodies and arms.
Ace Academy is a travelling exhibit currently touring across Canada. Showing previously in The Hangar Flight Museum in Calgary, the exhibit’s next stop will be the Hamilton Military Museum in Ontario.
Ace Academy and its sequel, Ace Academy: Black Flight are also available for free on the App Store and Google Play. The game complements the interactive featured in the Hands-on-Heritage Hab at the Penticton Museum.
The Penticton Museum is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is by donation.