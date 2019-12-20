Kelowna residents: don’t be shocked if you’re electricity bill seems higher than normal.
FortisBC has announced in a press release Friday it will be implementing a one per cent interim increase as it continues to phase-out two-tiered rates.
“This is a relatively modest increase and the first since 2017,” said Diane Roy, vice president of regulatory affairs for FortisBC.
“Increases are needed to cover increased costs we incur to provide service to our customers, and to monitor, update and invest in the system while reflecting our ongoing efforts to operate efficiently and carefully balance costs.”
The BC Utilities Commission is said to have approved the increase, which will push bills up by “just over one dollar per month for residential customers.”
“We recognize that any changes to rates can be a concern for some customers and we have a number of tools and programs to assist. We encourage customers to get in touch with us if they have questions or need assistance,” said Roy.
