A proposal to replace a single-family home on Cossar Avenue with two duplexes has gained preliminary support from Penticton city council Tuesday.

The required rezoning and development variance permit will now go to a public hearing Jan. 21.

Schoenne Homes is proposing the two side-by-side duplexes at 128 Cossar Ave., which is currently zoned for just one duplex.

A staff report that recommends in favour of the proposal notes it’s in line with others completed in the area recently.

Schoenne Homes is also seeking a reduction in the side-yard setback that would require it to hand over $3,600 in lieu of not planting eight new trees. The money would go into the city’s Urban Forest Reserve Fund.