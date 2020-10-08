Perhaps thinking he wouldn’t win, Paul Crawford was absent when his name was announced Saturday as the 2020 Business Leader of the Year.
The curatorial director for the Penticton Art Gallery beat out two prestigious nominees — realtor Kirk Chamberlain and hotelier David Prystay — to win the prestigious accolade, presented annually by the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce for 33 years.
“I looked at the competition and all the amazing things they’ve done and I was just flattered to be in their company,” Crawford said Wednesday morning when his trophy was officially presented.
“To be included with David Prystay and his hotel and all that he’s done for the community and to have this little institution to be on par with that to me is something I’m so grateful for.
“The arts generally get overlooked at these kinds of things. To me this is way more of a victory for the arts than for me personally.”
In a summer which saw all major festivals cancelled, Crawford attracted the largest tourist draw of the year when more than 15,000 visitors came to the gallery — many from out of town — to view a display by famed artist Bob Ross, globally renowned for hosting a popular PBS show.
“We had 50 people in the gallery at any one time and people waiting two-and-a half hours without complaining,” Crawford said.
“We have amazing staff and people really believe in what we’re doing here and see that recognized beyond our membership just for me that’s the real victory.”