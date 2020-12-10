Last-minute changes to the 2021 city budget approved by council Thursday will save the average Penticton homeowner about $50 and the average commercial property owner nearly $300 compared to what was originally proposed.
The relief measures are worth about $1.7 million in total and will be funded without any cuts, but rather by staff juggling some numbers.
The changes – reducing the planned tax increase by 0.5% to 1.75% and cutting power rates by 3% – came in response to concerns from the community in the two weeks since the budget received preliminary approval.
“We’re a council that listens to the people: That’s what we were elected for. That’s what we did. We listened,” Mayor John Vassilaki said in response to a question from The Herald during question period.
“It’s unfortunate (those with complaints) didn’t come forward when we were deliberating to give us their view on the budget… but we did what the community wanted to see from their city council and staff.”
Staff estimates the owner of an average $464,000 home will now pay the city an extra $111 next year in taxes and utility fees next year, $53 less than was proposed in the first draft of the budget.
The owner of an average commercial property worth $1.2 million will pay an extra $1,183, $280 less than originally proposed.
The 0.5% tax break will cost an estimated $170,000 and be funded through the general surplus.
The 3% cut to power rates will cost the city approximately $1.5 million in foregone revenue, which will be made up by simply cutting the forecast cost of purchasing electricity from FortisBC, which revised its price projections downwards after the city’s draft budget was completed.
Vassilaki said the $1.7 million staff was able to find in just two days isn’t indicative of other fat in the budget, but rather reflects the health of the city’s electrical utility.
The only member of council to vote against the budget – Jake Kimberley was absent – was Campbell Watt, who tried earlier to trim the tax increase even further.
“I think that the impact could have been less than 1%, but again, what a great job staff has done putting this in front of us and even making this a possibility,” said Watt.