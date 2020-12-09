Every active team in the B.C. Hockey League could play their home games in Penticton next year.
A bubble concept, details of which were leaked last weekend, is one of many options under consideration by the league as it works to stage a regular season during the pandemic.
First reported Saturday by Kamloops hockey blogger Greg Drinnan, the BCHL bubble would see all 17 clubs – the 18th team, the Washington-based Wenatchee Wild, has gone dark due to cross-border travel restrictions – set up at the South Okanagan Events Centre and Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
“A two-week quarantine period would be followed by a regular season of 20 to 24 games and a seven- or 10-day playoff tournament. One model worked up by the league would have the quarantine period run Jan. 15-29, with a two-day transition into the bubble, the regular season going Feb. 1 through March 22, and playoffs running March 23 through April 2,” Drinnan wrote.
“In the convention centre, each of the 17 teams would be allotted about 2,000 square feet, which would provide room for about 30 beds and a team lounge of some kind.”
There would be areas set up for studying, meals, training and recreation, both inside and outdoors, according to Drinnan, while teams would likely play three games a week and scouts would get a separate access to the building so they don’t have to burst the bubble.
The plan would require approval from health officials, plus hockey organizing bodies at both the provincial and federal levels, and finally the BCHL itself.
According to Drinnan, a former sportswriter for the now-defunct Kamloops Daily News, the league would also work with the Office of the Provincial Health Officer to establish a COVID-19 testing regimen for hundreds of players and personnel inside the bubble.
BCHL communications co-ordinator Jesse Adamson confirmed Wednesday the league is still considering a Penticton bubble, but cautioned the plan is “very preliminary.”
“Our Plan A is still to have a reduced regular season in our own buildings within regional cohorts,” said Adamson.
What happens next will be dictated by the PHO when it comes time to renew or rescind health restrictions that are currently in effect until Jan. 8.
Most problematic for the BCHL are the bans on non-essential travel and on people ages 19 and older participating in team activities like practices.
“Without those two things being reduced or lifted, we won’t be back on the ice,” said Adamson.
“We really think it wasn’t intentional for this order to basically cut our teams and our league in half – 48% of our players are 19 and over – we think it was intended for adult rec leagues,” he added.
The BCHL plans to continue working with the PHO to see what can be done to help restart hockey, continued Adamson, but health officials have their hands full with other pressing matters.
Anthony Haddad, the City of Penticton’s general manager of community services, said he’s had preliminary discussions with Spectra Venue Management and the Penticton Vees about the potential for a BCHL bubble.
“While there is much to be determined around logistics, health approvals and protocols,” Haddad said in an email, “the city sees this as an exciting opportunity to utilize the amazing facilities that we have within Penticton to support the Penticton Vees and the BCHL in 2021.”
The league staged regional exhibition games through the fall in anticipation of opening the regular season Dec. 1.
Just two COVID-19 cases have been publicly reported among the 18 BCHL clubs: one player each from the Penticton Vees and Surrey Eagles.