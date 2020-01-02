Prospera Credit Union has kicked off 2020 by combining with a competitor in the largest such merger in Canadian history.
The merger with Westminster Savings Credit Union was approved by members in November and went into effect Jan. 1, the organization said in a press release, which noted the combined operation is now the sixth-largest credit union in Canada.
Prospera, which operates in Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon, now has $9 billion in assets under management, 120,000 members, 900 employees and 29 branches. Westminster Savings Credit Union is based solely in the Lower Mainland.
“To minimize disruption, members will see very few changes in their day-to-day banking for a number of months. Developing a new brand for Prospera will take time to complete, so for now, members will continue to see the familiar blue Westminster Savings and yellow Prospera colours and logos,” chief marketing officer Maury Kask said in the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.