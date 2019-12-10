Steve Thomson, a three-term Kelowna Liberal MLA, won’t be running for re-election.
“It is now time to pass the torch to the next generation of leadership in Kelowna-Mission,” Thomson said in a statement released Monday morning by the B.C. Liberal Party.
Thomson was first elected in 2009. He has had health challenges recently and underwent triple-bypass cardiac surgery in early 2018.
When the Liberals were in power, Thomson’s roles included stints as the minister of forests and agriculture. He was also briefly Speaker of the legislature when the Liberals tried to hang on to power after the 2017 provincial election.
The Liberals were ousted by an alliance of the NDP and Green party.
“Today I want to thank my family, colleagues, constituents and volunteers who have supported me since I first ran to become an MLA,” Thomson said in the release.
“Serving as the MLA for Kelowna-Mission has been the experience of a lifetime, and an absolute honour,” he said. “However, I have decided that I will not be standing for re-election in the next provincial election.
“Having served as a government minister, a member of the Treasury Board and even briefly as Speaker of the house, I look forward to sharing everything I have learned in over a decade in politics with those who will put their names forward to seek to represent this great community,” Thomson said.
He will continue as MLA until the next provincial election, set for 2021.
Thomson won the Kelowna-Mission riding in the 2009 election after former MLA Sindi Hawkins decided not to run again. Hawkins died from leukemia in September 2010.
Like most Okanagan ridings, Kelowna-Mission is one of the safest Liberal seats in the province. In 2017, Thomson won with almost 58% of all votes cast — nearly triple the level of support earned by the NDP candidate.
With Thomson announcing his intention to retire from politics, speculation will turn to who intends to seek the Liberal nomination in Kelowna-Mission.
Renee Wasylyk, a developer, tried to win the federal Conservative nomination before the recent federal election, but she lost to Tracy Gray.
Asked Monday if she had any aspirations to try her hand at provincial politics and win the BC Liberal nomination for Kelowna-Mission, Wasylyk responded: “We have a good runway to see what is about to transpire! I am open to a future in politics, but won’t be making any decisions right now.”
