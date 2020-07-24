Business owners and occupants of multi-family buildings in the South Okanagan and Similkameen are being offered a chance to take their recycling programs up a notch.
Through the Recycling Makeover Challenge, participants can have their existing programs assessed for improvements or receive a checklist to do so themselves. Those who make positive changes will receive window decals and certificates, plus a chance to win one of four $150 prize packs that will help improve waste infrastructure.
The program is being run by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen with contractor GreenStep Solutions.
“This program is a way for the RDOS to support free, on-site recycling tune-ups for businesses and multi-family buildings,” chair Karla Kozakevich said in a press release Friday. “The goal is to help businesses save money as they reduce the amount of garbage being sent to local landfills.”
Space is limited. For more information, visit www.recyclingmakeover.com.