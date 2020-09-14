A group of local farmers will take a brief respite from the fruit and grape harvest season tomorrow, Tuesday September 15, to drive their tractors to Penticton’s City Hall. The farmers will be joined by local residents, entrepreneurs and business owners in an effort to raise awareness of the risks posed to the Naramata Bench from a Calgary-based developer, Canadian Horizons.
Canadian Horizons, has made a rezoning application to build a large subdivision on approximately 160 acres on the Naramata Bench. The concerned residents believe that the Naramata Bench is not an appropriate location for an urban subdivision and such development will have an overall detrimental impact on Penticton’s world-class agricultural, wine and tourism region. Individuals from the community will present evidence of the substantial risks Canadian Horizon’s plans pose to local agriculture, tourism, the environment and wildlife to City Council this Fall.
Local resident John Bilodeau says, “We are in favour of smart and sustainable development aligned with the guiding principles of Penticton’s Official Community Plan. What Canadian Horizons’ has proposed fails on all counts. Their plans are out of touch, out of place and motivated by dollar signs, not the long-term best interests of our community.”
“We are gathering on Tuesday in a safe and socially distanced manner, to raise awareness of what is at stake if our Council allows Canadian Horizons to proceed. Residents that share our alarm at the development of a high density subdivision on the Naramata Bench have many options to get involved including writing letters to Council and local media, volunteering to help us spread the word, signing the petition available at Change.org/Protect Naramata Bench and by joining us at City Hall on Tuesday at 3 pm.”
The procession of tractors will turn down Main Street from Eckhart at approximately 2:45 pm on Tuesday September 15. Concerned residents will be available for interviews outside City Hall at 3:00 pm.