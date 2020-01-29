As many as 50 youth in Oliver regularly rely on temporary accommodations, while another 32 to 40 people are considered homeless, according to a report that went in front of council this week.
The housing needs assessment, which is required by the B.C. government to be updated every five years, explains those 50 young people are “provisionally housed,” which means they stay temporarily with friends, families or strangers, commonly known as “couch surfing.”
And besides the upwards of 40 who are utterly homeless, the report claims 215 more households are in “core housing need,” which means they spend over 30% of their total income on accommodations.
Another 90 households are in “extreme core housing need,” meaning they spend more than 50% of their income on accommodations.
Together, the two groups account for 15% of all Oliver households.
The report projects the town’s population will grow by approximately 600 people to 5,529 by 2027. It suggests the town will require 109 new rental units and 74 new owner-occupied units over the next five years to keep up with demand.
“This report is going to be used to help local government better understand, and respond to, housing needs, and potentially help drive investment and business decisions within the town,” said Con. Petra Veintimilla.
