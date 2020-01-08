Whether or not B.C. is plunged into an election this year is of little concern, says Penticton MLA Dan Ashton, who insists his focus remains on his riding.
Ashton said he hopes to see issues such as higher taxation and expenses addressed this year by the provincial government.
“I’m very financially accountable and fiscally responsible, and I just think government should be that way,” he said. “It’s very easy to spend OPM – other people’s money. Governments have to be fiscally and financially responsible and accountable.”
But with a minority NDP government and the departure of B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver, it’s possible B.C. could be thrown into an election one year early.
For Ashton, however, his priority remains keeping his riding well-represented in the legislature.
“I’ll leave elections to the political pundits,” he said.
With the finishing touches complete on the new David E. Kampe tower at the Penticton Regional Hospital, a project kick-started under the former Liberal government, Ashton said his focus is now on renovations being completed in the older wing.
“With the former hospital, there’s a terrific amount of renovations that are going in there,” he said. “That’s all underway now … all the important stuff is happening on the inside.
“It’s making a huge difference, not only for the patients but for the people who work there.”
He added hospital renovations are “a whole year ahead of the curve,” as well.
As for the future of Penticton, Ashton said the focus needs to be on the environment, affordable housing and taking care of the homeless population.
“We have to address it,” he said, adding more needs to be done for the social and mental side of homelessness.
“Government has to ensure that the supports are there for those people,” he said.
Ashton also serves as the Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation critic and is deputy chair of the Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services.
