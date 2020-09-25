Penticton Herald editor James Miller is scheduled to be a guest on CBC Radio’s Daybreak (93.7 FM) on Monday where he will be interviewed by broadcaster Chris Walker about the forthcoming provincial election. The segment will be broadcast live sometime between 7:30 and 8 a.m.
