Credit cards can now be used to pay Penticton utility bills online.
“Adding the ability of taking credit card payment for utilities is an option that residents have been seeking for some time,” city revenue supervisor Amber Coates said in a press release.
“All they will need to have ready is their utility customer-account number, credit card, and balance owing.”
Users will pay for the privilege however, with a 1.75% fee tacked on by the third-party service provider, and payments are capped at $5,000.
The new option is accessed through the city’s Online Services page by clicking on the payment button.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.