The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
8:04 a.m. Government Street, Penticton. First medical response.
8:05 a.m. Scott Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.
8:19 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. First medical response.
10:49 a.m. Cedar Creek Road, Princeton. Structure fire.
11:54 a.m. Highway 3, East Gate Fire Brigade. Motor-vehicle incident.
12:03 p.m. Nighthawk Drive, Osoyoos. Alarm.
3:52 p.m. 45th Street, Osoyoos. Minor fire.
3:55 p.m. Old Main Road, Naramata. Motor-vehicle incident.
4:34 p.m. River Road, Oliver. Structure fire.
8:10 p.m. Scott Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.
8:48 p.m. Forestbrook Place, Penticton. Assist other agency.
Thursday
4:05 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.
5:01 a.m. Kamloops Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.
