Christmas is coming early to downtown Summerland.
Film crews are slated to start arriving in the coming days to get ready to shoot parts of a Christmas movie for Lifetime Family TV, council heard at a special meeting Monday.
“The Christmas Yule Blog” will shoot in downtown Summerland July 27-31, according to Anthony Haddad, the district’s chief administrative officer.
Haddad said the production company has been in conversation with downtown businesses to keep them apprised of plans, and has also arranged for the district’s public works department to put up Christmas decorations for the shoot.
Other filming locations will include the Baptist Church, Kettle Valley Steam Railway station and private properties.
“All the various paperwork around COVID and safety plans are in place,” added Haddad.
The movie is set in New Mexico, so no fake snow will be required.