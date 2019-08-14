A preliminary inquiry for accused quadruple-murderer John Brittain is expected to take five days and hear from nine witnesses, lawyers told a Penticton judge Wednesday.
Preliminary inquiries are staged in provincial court to help determine if the Crown’s case is strong enough to send the matter to a full trial in B.C. Supreme Court.
A date for Brittain’s preliminary inquiry is expected to be set next week.
Brittain is charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder in connection with a shooting spree April 15 in Penticton.
