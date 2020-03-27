Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there's a "slight chance of optimism" that measures put in place by the province are combating the growth of COVID-19.
Speaking live from Victoria Friday morning, Dr. Henry the rate of growth of COVID-19 in B.C. and Canada has stayed "relatively low" in comparison to others countries.
"It is, of course, starting to increase, and has been increasing about day 14 until now," she said.
Countries such as Spain and Italy, she said, saw dramatic increases within the first seven days.
However, all eyes are on South Korea which seemingly has flattened the curve of growth.
"That's what we want to look at for B.C.," she said. "We don't want it to get that high, but that's what we've been talking about in terms of flattening the curve."
In no way, she stressed, do these numbers look to predict how the outbreak will continue in B.C., but is "a set of parameters that allows to make some rational decisions about planning."
"We haven't had enough cases to be confident that this is actually meaningful," she said. "But right now, we are confident that this gives us a good sense of where we are in our trajectory right now in B.C. compared to these other jurisdictions.
"We are trending up, clearly, and we do know that … but we are, maybe, starting to bend a little bit, here."
Dr. Henry said travel restrictions were announced Mar. 13, and started implementing physical distancing measures in communities. And while it took several days for people to fully understand physical distancing measures, looking from the week of Mar. 16 onwards, "we're going to start to see the impact of those in the coming week, to two weeks."
"I'm trying not to over call it, but I do believe we have seen a flattening, a falling off of that curve," she continued.
Dr. Henry said there are approximately 130 cases per million people in B.C. and "if we had continued on the same trajectory we had been on on the 14 of March, we would expected to have about 215 cases per million."
"What we need, though, is for everybody to pay attention to these measures so we can continue to prevent the transmission in our communities."