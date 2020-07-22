Free parking will be curbed in Penticton under terms of a high-level plan that’s now going out for public consultation.
City council at its meeting Tuesday night voted 6-0 to authorize staff to explore expansion of paid parking in five key areas and get feedback from the public on possible changes. Results and recommendations are due back to council Sept. 1.
Just a single councillor hinted at concerns with the plan, which staff estimate could raise $840,000 per year at the same time as a $5-million shortfall is projected for 2021.
“I’ve been on four successive councils, and each time we’ve been approached with this concept – in the automotive industry we refer to this as money left on the table – what comes forward from our staff on each occasion is we’re losing revenue by not charging for parking,” said Coun. Judy Sentes.
“And I’m always interested in where the numbers come from that suggest how much money we could be or should be making… because I worry that they’re overly optimistic.”
Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, confirmed the projections are based on models and contain “some assumptions,” but he’s “fairly confident the numbers are in the right ballpark.”
Mayor John Vassilaki said he’s “always been a believer there’s no such thing as free pavement.”
“I know some people who voted for me will take exception to that, but that’s just how life is,” he continued.
“We have huge expenses, and if we don’t cover them by (having) users pay, the taxpayers will have to pay.”
Coun. Frank Regehr agreed, noting that while some residents would end up paying to park, so would many visitors.
“It does mean that money will be coming in from outside to help the city pay for these expenses, and if we don’t collect the money, the $840,000, we’re guaranteed at the end of the day it will be found through taxation where 100% of the amount will come from our taxpayers.”
Regehr estimated it would cost the average residential property owner an extra $40 per year at tax time and the average commercial property owner an extra $200 to raise $840,000
Coun. Julius Bloomfield suggested Penticton residents need to accept paid parking as a fact of life in a modern city.
“We are a small city, but we have the facilities of a big city, so we’re a small city trying to be big,” said Bloomfield. “We’ve got to think like a big city, and big cities don’t give free parking downtown.”