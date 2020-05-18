Small businesses with cash-flow problems are encouraged to contact Community Futures Okanagan-Similkameen for help tapping into federal loan programs.
The local non-profit is one of 90 across Western Canada that will help distribute $97 million in the form of loans up to $40,000 for small- and medium-sized businesses that don’t qualify for other COVID-19-related relief programs.
The money was announced last week by the federal government, but has not yet begun to flow, so CFOS is simply compiling a list of interested businesses and will contact them when the application process opens.
“Over the past weeks, we have heard daily from businesses in the community about the difficult situations many of them are in. We are glad to be able to bring relief to some of those businesses through delivering a portion of the federal government’s financial aid for small business,” CFOS said in a press release.
Businesses must meet some criteria to qualify for a loan, including ability to show financial hardship since March 1 and be located in one of these communities: Penticton, Naramata, Summerland, Okanagan Falls, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton Indian Band, Osoyoos Indian Band, Upper Similkameen Indian Band, Lower Similkameen Indian Band, Twin Lakes, Oyama, Keremeos, Hedley, Princeton, Cawston, Bridesville, Coalmont, Tulameen and Apex.
Employees of Community Futures, which has supported economic development in the South Okanagan-Similkameen since 1985, are working remotely, but can be reached via www.cfokanagan.com.