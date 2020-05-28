Playgrounds across the Okanagan and Similkameen valleys will reopen Monday, June 1.
“While we’ll soon be removing the caution tape from these outdoor facilities, please be aware that the risk still remains. Continue to be mindful of your situation and follow provincial health guidelines,” Bregje Kozak, deputy director of Penticton’s emergency operations centre, said in a press release Thursday.
Similar announcements were made up and down the valley, and extend to school playgrounds and outdoor exercise equipment. Spray parks will remain closed.
In addition, outdoor basketball courts, the outdoor fitness equipment at Skaha Lake Park and water bottle fill stations at local parks will reopen Friday, May 29.
Kozak noted city staff will be monitoring the newly reopened locations to ensure people are following health precautions.
“Results from these inspections will be compiled into a report card which will determine whether that location can safely remain open,” she said.