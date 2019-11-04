Calling all artists: The City of Penticton is looking for some fresh art as a part of its fourth annual Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibition.
Applications are being accepted for the 2020 exhibition with a Dec. 13 deadline.
“Penticton’s arts culture has really developed over the past years, especially with the introduction of this sculpture program,” said Mayor John Vassilaki. “I look forward to seeing more art being showcased in the community and continuing to expand the vibrancy of the downtown.”
The year-long exhibit features sculptures owned by artists and leased out by the city, and are displayed along the waterfront, in the downtown core and in the Front Street roundabout.
For those interested, apply at penticton.ca/sculptures. More information can be found at penticton.ca or by emailing Kaare Yeske at ckyeske@me.com
