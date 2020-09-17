A career criminal who was granted bail after allegedly assaulting four people – including two children and one police officer – within the span of a week is back behind bars for allegedly breaching his most recent bail order.
Court records show Bryan James Lamb, 50, was re-arrested Sept. 15 in Kaleden, the community in which he’s alleged to have attacked the children and was specifically banned from visiting as a condition of a bail order granted Sept. 10.
If the new charges are proven, it will mean the mom of one of the kids allegedly attacked by Lamb in a Kaleden park on Aug. 25 was right to worry he would return.
The mom, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the ages of those involved, has since penned a letter to B.C.’s attorney general raising concerns about the ease with which judges seems to be releasing accused criminals on bail.
“This system is not working,” she wrote in the letter, a portion of which she shared with The Herald.
“Not when a man with dozens of Criminal Code violations… has the right to be free and my child can't safely play in a park with his friends. You need to do better for us. You need to do better for my son. “
The mom told The Herald previously her 10-year-old boy and his four-year-old friend were both attacked in a park as they played with a group of about 20 other kids.
“Out of nowhere, this man comes up to my son and says, ‘Don’t say that. If the man in the wheelchair hears you, he’ll break your neck,’” recounted the mom, who wasn’t there but was told by witnesses what happened.
(The same witnesses also told her there was nobody in a wheelchair around at the time and the man appeared to be in a state of psychosis.)
The man then allegedly slapped the 10-year-old across the face and briefly choked the boy, before letting go and grabbing the four-year-old. Some dads who were nearby saw what was happening and scared off the alleged attacker.
The man was eventually nabbed by an off-duty police officer, who held the suspect for Mounties.
At the time, Lamb was on bail for two other incidents.
On Aug. 18, he is alleged to have used a baseball bat to strike an employee at a liquor store Skaha Lake Road, resulting in a charge of assault with a weapon.
And on Aug. 23, he was arrested for causing a disturbance outside a restaurant on the 1000 block of Westminster Avenue West. Lamb allegedly struggled with officers and spit on one of them during his arrest, resulting in a charge of assaulting a police officer.
He was again released on bail Aug. 24, and one day later, Lamb is alleged to have assaulted the two children in Kaleden.
Court records show he didn’t seek bail this week and is behind bars pending his next appearance Sept. 30.
He’s now facing a total of 11 charges on six different files, the oldest of which is just three months’ old and alleges possession of stolen property in Kaleden.