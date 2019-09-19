When Swedish band Ghost puts on a show, it’s more than just music: it’s theatre.
The Grammy award-winning rock band will be taking the South Okanagan Events Centre stage this Saturday, and is set to deliver a theatrical shock-rock show not to be forgotten.
“Originally it was me wanting to have a similar effect on a rock stage that I experience when I went to see musicals and theatre,” said lead singer Tobias Forge. “I wanted there to be a pure experience, where you could get lost, not really knowing what you’re looking at.”
Forge said a lot of inspiration comes from singer Alice Cooper, who is well-known for his on-stage theatrics, specifically bringing large and deadly snakes on stage around his neck.
“I think anyone who is more attracted to more shocking rock, there’s no way around (Cooper’s) importance. I think he’s still the prime mover in it.”
Ghost released their most recent album, “Prequelle,” in 2018, and Forge said his idea of how the band would sound is right on par.
“I think the music just on the live basis got to be what I always thought it would be,” he said.
Ghost recently added two keyboard players and a saxophonist. Alongside other members known as “a group of nameless Ghouls,” Forge said he had always wanted a large band.
“Prequelle,” the band’s fourth album, was nominated for Grammy for Best Rock Album, as well as for Sweden’s Grammis Award for Best Rock/Metal Record of the Year.
Revolver and Kerrang! Magazines both named “Prequelle” the Best Album of 2018, and with three top-10 singles, the album has 250 million streams globally to date.
Returning guests Nothing More will be opening for Ghost, with the concert kicking off at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets range from $39.50 to $75 plus additional fees, and can be purchased online at valleyfirsttix.com
