It wasn’t just city officials who grew tired of a Penticton landlord’s antics last year.
Court documents show that while neighbours and bylaw officers sparred with Malvinder Randhawa about nuisance activities at 377 Winnipeg St., Randhawa was also giving a judge fits.
“He has a history of repeatedly making misrepresentations to the court and repeatedly failing to comply with court orders without valid excuse. In effect, he has snubbed his nose at the court process,” B.C. Supreme Court Justice Gary Weatherill wrote in a decision Dec. 16.
“The end result is that Malvinder’s credibility was completely destroyed. I find that he falsified documents and lied under oath all in an effort to prevent the court from untangling the web of transactions between the parties.”
The decision came at the end of a lengthy and convoluted civil trial involving three sets of investment properties, including 377 Winnipeg St. The lawsuit was filed by Jaswinder Kaur Garib and lists Malvinder Randhawa, his ex-wife Harbans Randhawa and their kids among the defendants.
“The dispute is factually complex. It involves members of a once close-knit Indo-Canadian family and a family friend who invested in property and real estate developments without ensuring the arrangements between them were adequately documented,” Justice Weatherill explained near the beginning of his written decision.
“Many unrecorded intra-family loans, cash payments, and other transactions are alleged by some and denied by others. This complicated series of dealings between the parties is exacerbated by murky family dynamics including infidelity and family betrayal. These factors contributed to credibility issues that made the truth finding exercise difficult.”
The properties in dispute were a gas station and convenience store in Trout Creek at the corner of Johnson Road and Highway 97, a 20-lot subdivision on Frost Road in Kelowna, and 377 Winnipeg St. plus the two homes beside it. Some of the parties tried to drag into the proceedings a former corner store on Fairview Road, but the judge wouldn’t allow it.
In the end, the judge ordered Malvinder to pay Garib $414,000 and declare her a one-third owner of the Winnipeg Street properties.
The court decision came about three weeks after the derelict home at 377 Winnipeg St. was demolished in response to it being declared a nuisance by the City of Penticton.
Bylaw services supervisor Tina Siebert told council Nov. 20 the rental property had been the subject of 68 bylaw complaints, ranging from noise and dogs to criminality and unsightliness, since 2012. It was finally boarded up in August 2018.
Throughout that period, said Siebert, she was able to arrange just a single meeting with Randhawa – “and it obviously didn’t go well.”
Randhawa also owns the Three Gables site on Martin Street. A rooming house he operated above the liquor store there was shut down in 2014 by the B.C. Fire Commissioner due to safety concerns, putting 17 people on the street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.