Three additional drug-trafficking charges have been sworn against a man whose home was the target of a police raid last week in downtown Penticton that allegedly turned up a trove of guns and illicit substances.
Daryk Reinders, 41, is now facing a total of 13 charges, six alleging possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl for the purposes of trafficking, and another seven for various firearms offences.
He is currently behind bars awaiting a bail hearing Jan. 8.
Reinders, a slight man with a shaved head, made a brief appearance Monday in provincial court in Penticton. He was dressed in orange prison garb and appeared to have a bruise under his left eye.
If released on bail, he told a judge, he intends to reside in his apartment at 472 Winnipeg St.
That’s the same apartment that was raided by members of the Penticton RCMP Street Enforcement Unit on Dec. 18.
Mounties allege the search turned up 17 ounces of methamphetamine, 10 ounces of cocaine, eight ounces of what’s believed to be fentanyl, a loaded shotgun, a loaded handgun, a semi-automatic rifle, plus over $10,000 in cash.
“This type of drug enforcement is paramount to the safety of the public,” Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck said in a press release.
“Not only was there a substantial quantity of street drugs seized, but just as important, these weapons can no longer be used to scare or harm anyone.”
Ten of the charges against Reinders arose from that raid, while the other three – possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin-fentanyl for the purposes of trafficking – date back to Sept. 25, but were only sworn last week.
Reinders is no stranger to the courts.
In June 2017, he was sentenced to two years in jail for a pair of break-and-enters. He was also sentenced to two years in March 2010 for robbery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.