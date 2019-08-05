VERNON — An impatient robber fled with just a beverage and a small toy after trying to hold up a downtown Vernon gas station and convenience store Thursday night.
Police say a man threatened staff with a knife at the Esso/7-Eleven in the 2400 block of 34th Street and demanded money.
The suspect grew impatient, police said, and left without any money, grabbing the beverage and toy on his way out.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black, red and white Deadpool mask, a red T-shirt under a black-and-red checkered long-sleeve shirt, black pants and sneakers.
“Although the officers were unable to locate the suspect, a detailed description of him was provided by witnesses, which will aid in our investigation,” said police spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.
Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
