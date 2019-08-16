Twelve days after it first lit, the 2,632 Eagle Bluff fire is now classified as “held.”
In an update Friday morning, B.C. Wildfire Service said there’s been decreased fire activity and night crews and heavy equipment have been demobilized.
“While the fire remains active, it is now burning in an area that historically has seen low intensity fire. The fire is burning in inoperable terrain on the northeast flank, and shows low propensity for fire growth and no threat to interface values,” it said.
Areas which posed a threat on the west, east and south flanks of Eagle Bluff have been fully suppressed and crews continue to patrol the area.
“These areas were all successfully burned using planned ignitions to bring the fire towards operable control lines. Infrared scanning will continue to occur in these areas to ensure all hot spots are all extinguished,” the update continues.
Crews will spend Friday mopping the area, with a goal of extinguishing all hot spots within 60 metres of the fire perimeter.
An area restriction for Crown land in the Eagle Bluff vicinity remains in place until Aug. 30, 12 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
