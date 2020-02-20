Penticton will be given a global stage in front of millions of people when Ironman Subaru Canada is livestreamed on Facebook.
Ironman says 5.3 million people over the past two years have tuned in to watch at least one minute of a live broadcast of other races.
This year’s schedule will include coverage of races in 12 countries on four continents, including South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Germany, the U.S. and, of course, Canada, when its Penticton’s turn on Aug. 30.
Live coverage is hosted by past Ironman champions including Dede Griesbauer, Matt Lieto, Michael Lovato, Paula Newby Fraser and Greg Welch.
This summer’s race will mark the official return of Ironman to Penticton after an eight-year absence.