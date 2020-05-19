This year’s edition of Penticton’s public sculpture program has been augmented with a virtual host to take the place of the traditional walking tour.
People interested in a guided tour of the display, which features six pieces by B.C. artists spread from the bottom of Vancouver Avenue along the Okanagan Lake walkway, can download an app on their smartphone that will lead them to the sculptures and display information about the artist and the work.
“Most of the steps in the process of procuring and showcasing the exhibit had taken place prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, apart from the actual installation of the sculptures,” explained Kelsey Johnson, the city’s recreational business supervisor, in a press release Tuesday.
“We wanted to see the rest of the project continue in order to provide our residents an arts and culture experience at a time when we aren’t able to offer as much.”
The sculptures are in place now, but the app won’t be available for download until June 1 from www.penticton.ca/publicart.
This year’s pieces are “The Raven's Key,” by Fred Dobbs of Sidney; “Dreams Can Come True by David Hunwick of Victoria; “Salmon Cycle” but Trinita Waller of East Sooke; “Breakwater,” by Paul Reimer of Cranbrook; “Peekaboo & Waterfeather,” by Kent LaForme of Victoria; and “Lost” by Karl Mattson of Rolla.
The city’s public art program is administered by a private company under the terms of a three-year, $120,000 contract signed earlier this year.