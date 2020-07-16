An elderly Penticton man initially accused of the attempted murder of his wife last year has seen the charge reduced to assault causing bodily harm.
The B.C. Prosecution Service says it made the amendment official this week after a thorough review of the evidence and circumstances in the case against Gunter Volkmar Spoerlein.
Court records show Spoerlein, who was 77 at the time of his arrest, is free on bail and due back in court Aug. 13 for an intended guilty plea.
Police said previously officers were called to Spoerlein’s home on the 3300 block of Skaha Lake Road the morning of Sept. 6, 2019. Inside, they found Spoerlein’s wife, who was 78 at the time, suffering from non-life threatening stab wounds allegedly inflicted with a kitchen knife.