COVID-19 has already scuttled one major Penticton event, but the granddaddy of them all, Subaru Ironman Canada, is still a go – “for now.”
Ironman regional director Dave Christen said Wednesday this year’s race, which is expected to attract thousands of people from around the world, is still on for August.
“We’re going to work with provincial, national and the local authorities as we see the situation progress, and rely on the health professionals in the area,” he said.
“For now, all systems are go.”
Christen said everybody’s safety – including athletes, volunteers and employees – is “priority No. 1.”
“As the situation moves along, we’ll have that as our first priority and work together for solutions to move forward,” he said.
The B.C. Aboriginal Diabetes Conference, set to take place at the Penticton Lakeside Resort Mar. 16 – 19, has been cancelled “due to the Coronavirus,” organizers announced March 9 on social media.
“Under careful consideration and at the direction of the First Nations Health Authority, the conference advisory committee has decided to postpone the conference until the fall,” the announcement states.
The event was expected to bring in approximately 350 people from around the province.
Penticton Lakeside Resort general manager David Prystay said the hotel hasn’t experienced any major turbulence with bookings or other scheduled events as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and said the plan is to continue to “move forward and continue with our aggressive marketing campaign.”
“We’re looking forward to a great year,” he said.
No events scheduled for the South Okanagan Events Centre and the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre have been cancelled, according to director of marketing Carla Seddon.
There has been one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region, but the health authority refuses to say where the individual was treated.