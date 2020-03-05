The cork has now been popped at what is being called the future “gateway” to the South Okanagan’s wineries.
Construction is underway for the District Wine Village, a 16-unit artisan complex surrounded by vineyards and home to local breweries, wineries and distilleries.
Michael Daley, managing director of operations for the development, calls it the “Disneyland for adults.”
“It’s a concept Matt Kenyon and his family came up with,” he said. “It’s kind of an up and coming thing around the world, there’s one in Washington State and one in California, and a few in Europe as well.
“Our design is quite unique. One (building) is dedicated to a culinary centre, and the rest of the buildings will be leased out for production of alcohol-style products.”
Production will take place in the back of each building, with a retail section up front, explained Daley.
“We have a centre complex that will be for entertainment and artisan performances and such,” he said. “That has a capacity of up to 600 people.”
Located off the highway just beyond Gallagher Lake with MacIntyre Bluff as its backdrop, Daley says the 10-acre development will “continue to add to our agri-tourism.”
“It’s going to be a great economic driver for the South Okanagan,” he said. “It’s going to be another attraction that’s not going to take away but continue to add to our agri-tourism.”
Although the village won’t be open to the public until the spring of 2021, Daley said the hope is to move three to four wineries into the village this fall.
“That’s what we’re shooting for, just because of the time sensitivity to be able to crush the grapes this year,” he explained.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is expected for this April as crews continue to work in the area.