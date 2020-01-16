Letting a member of the Penticton Indian Band slide on gun laws would send a “very dangerous message” to the public, a provincial judge heard Thursday.
Joe Edwin Cohen, 43, was handed a $1,500 fine after pleading guilty to one count of possessing a firearm without a licence and possessing a firearm and ammunition while prohibited.
Court heard Cohen was in the midst of a cultural hunt for elk near Penticton on Aug. 30, 2018, when he was stopped by conservation officers, who found two loaded rifles in the vehicle in which Cohen was travelling.
Before imposing the fine, Judge Greg Koturbash said he was disappointed “to hear that some of the members of the community believe the laws don’t apply to them.”
“Driving around with loaded firearms on the dash of the vehicle, it’s not the stupidest thing in the world, but the list is pretty short,” Koturbash added.
“I accept that your motivations, while misguided, were good motivations because you were hunting for the elk,” the judge continued. “I was told, as well, you do a lot of good work for the band and the elders.”
Defence counsel James Pennington, who argued against jail time for his client, complimented Cohen’s character, noting as a single parent Cohen raised four children who haven’t “graced us with their presence in the criminal justice system, which … speaks volumes to him being able to turn his own life around and to educate his children in the right way of doing things.”
Pennington also reminded the court of Cohen’s Indigenous heritage.
“While we are all subject to the laws of this land – that includes Mr. Cohan – Parliament has, of course, told us we have to pay special attention and give consideration to Aboriginal offenders, (and) take note of their cultural, traditional and spiritual practices,” he said.
But Crown counsel John Swanson urged the judge to send a message by sending Cohen to jail.
“Every day we see people being seriously injured or killed by the inappropriate or improper or illegal use of firearms,” he argued.
“To suggest that because someone is a Native person, they can ignore the licensing requirements for firearms … to accept that proposition would put this court on a very dangerous path.
“That would be a very dangerous message for this court to send,” said Swanson.
