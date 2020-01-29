Mounties are urging Summerland residents to lock their cars and trucks, after noticing a slight increase in thefts from vehicles to start the year.
“We seem to be on a continual educational process in reminding or encouraging citizens to remove valuable items from inside their vehicle and ensure the doors are locked,” RCMP Sgt. David Preston said in a press release.
“Although this is not a significant problem in Summerland, we definitely do not want people to be victims of property crime.”
Besides locking doors, motorists are also encouraged to park in locked, secure, well-lit spots where possible, remove all valuables and install an alarm system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.